ST MARYS — Penn Highlands Healthcare has welcomed primary care physician Sheryl M.S. De Sa, MD, to its medical staff.
De Sa joins the team at Penn Highlands Family Medicine, located in the St. Marys Community Medical Building at 1100 Million Dollar Hwy. in St. Marys.
De Sa specializes in family medicine and provides comprehensive, individualized care to patients and families. Common treatments and procedures include aches and pains, allergies, asthma, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, major illnesses, minor illnesses and rashes.
De Sa graduated from Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Dominica. She completed training in family medicine at JFK Medical Center Family Medicine, Hackensack Meridian Health, in Edison, N.J. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Practice and the American Board of Family Physicians.
De Sa is now accepting new patients. For scheduling or more information, call 814-781-6758 or visit www.phhealthcare.org.