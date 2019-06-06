The Sandy High School Alumni Association convened at the DuBois Community Center for its annual lunch. A total of 60 alumnus and guests renewed old memories of their school days.
The roll call of classes began with the ‘46 class and continued to the final ‘58 class.
The class of 1954 celebrated its 65th reunion with 10 members in attendance.
Hiram Bundy III presented the invocation with a moment of silence for classmates and military veterans followed by the pledge of allegiance.
The highlight of the afternoon was Maren Baxter the 2019 recipient of Sandy’s scholarship. Baxter spoke about her legacy to the school threw her great-grand mother, Sara “Sally” (Anderson) Borland. Her grandfather, Gary Anderson, ’58 also attended SHS. Maren graduated from Pine-Richland High School and will be attending Kent State University as a Visual Design and Communications major. She displayed some of her award winning art work.
Emcee Tom Murray included a little Sandy history. If the school was still in existence, the centennial anniversary “class of 1919” would begin its final senior year from the Wilson Building in September.
Next year’s luncheon will be held at the DuBois Community Center on Saturday, June 6, and the 2020 scholarship application is ready for distribution from Ethel Yanek.