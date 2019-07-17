REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Community Association is hosting a Community Wide Yard Sale in Reynoldsville on Saturday and Sunday — it will be 16 sales in one community.
For a complete list of times and locations, visit the interactive map at https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1Y85AsIaLHrzTGQ7WzB6ES-PPjyIOZI0j&ll=41.08994588482588%2C-78.89824785000002&z=14.
To make donations, a Goodwill Industries truck will be parked at the Reynoldsville tennis court parking lot, located at the corner of Fourth Street and Deitz Alley on Saturday from 4-6 p.m.