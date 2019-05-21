DuBOIS – The Sleep Health Support Group – formerly the Penn Highlands DuBois Snore Patrol – will meet at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, to discuss “Home sleep apnea testing vs. in-lab sleep testing: what is the difference?” with Barbara Himes, supervisor of the Sleep Disorders Center at Penn Highlands Healthcare.
Held in the second floor waiting room of the DuBois Community Medical Building, 621 S. Main St., DuBois, it is for anyone who has sleep apnea or other sleep issues. It is free to attend, and the Sleep Disorder Lab experts will be on hand to answer questions and present information.
For more information, call the Sleep Lab at 375-3223.