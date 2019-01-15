SLIPPERY ROCK — Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester. The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.

The following are area SRU students who made the dean’s list:

DuBois: Danessa Allison, Dane Aucker, Bojay Buriak, Brianna Clyde, Mitchell Ferra, Shelby Jurcevich, Shane Marshall, Kelly Nowak, Brock Ruth, Erin Siders, Tyler Vanchure, Kaycee Vanchure, Samantha Vida, Kalee Wayne, Haley Woodward, Megan Young

Kane: Savannah Anderson, Robert Bish, Tori Schleicher, Garrett Walters, Hunter Zuzek

Osceola Mills: Michael Askey, Tyler Dixon, Haylee Hayward

Weedville: Kaitlyn Barackman, Isabel Ginther, Rachel Glass

St. Marys: Kelsey Benjamin, Bryana Dynda, Jacob Fritz, Simon Glatt, Elizabeth Glatt, Rachel Herbstritt, Morgan Krug, Kara Manning, Mary Meyer, Ryan Miller, Sierra Pistner, Benjamin Troy

Brookville: Kayla Bruner, Caitlin Chavez, Malori Hite, Megan Miller, David Neeman, Hali Olson, Elaina Powell, Bryan Stamler, Logan Thrush, Olivia Witherite

Punxsutawney: Janell Burkett, McKenzie Ferrent

Ramey: McKenzie Campbell

Morrisdale: Mikala Claar, Ashley Denochick

Reynoldsville: Amber Corbeil, Scot King

Corsica: Eden Craig, Jacob Daugherty, Anita Snyder

Dayton: Ashley Cumberledge, Sierra Shick

Ridgway: Jenna DeAngelo, Madison Herzing, Elizabeth Kemick, Ross Martin, Kaitlin Yankovich

Summerville: Lexi Douglas, Nikki Shields, Whitney Smith

Brockway: Julianna Esposito, Samantha Prave, Joshua Salada, James Wood

Emporium: Olivia Fragale, Paige Scott

Kersey: Kari Gabor, Julie Lorow

Clearfield: Kristen Graham

Brockport: Caitlyn Kilmer

Sykesville: Kaitlyn Leamer, Jendi Zimmerman

Curwensville: Shelby McClure

Woodland: Haley McKendrick

LaJose: Lindsay Mulhollen

West Decatur: Noah Quick

Byrnedale: Michael Rearick

Big Run: Megane Schaffer

Philipsburg: Michael Shimmel, Tyler Singer

Grampian: Sherilyn Smith

Coalport: Erikka Spaid

Burnside: Samuel Stanford

Ramey: Ryan Thomas

Frenchville: Jonathan Trimpey

