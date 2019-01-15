SLIPPERY ROCK — Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester. The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
The following are area SRU students who made the dean’s list:
DuBois: Danessa Allison, Dane Aucker, Bojay Buriak, Brianna Clyde, Mitchell Ferra, Shelby Jurcevich, Shane Marshall, Kelly Nowak, Brock Ruth, Erin Siders, Tyler Vanchure, Kaycee Vanchure, Samantha Vida, Kalee Wayne, Haley Woodward, Megan Young
Kane: Savannah Anderson, Robert Bish, Tori Schleicher, Garrett Walters, Hunter Zuzek
Osceola Mills: Michael Askey, Tyler Dixon, Haylee Hayward
Weedville: Kaitlyn Barackman, Isabel Ginther, Rachel Glass
St. Marys: Kelsey Benjamin, Bryana Dynda, Jacob Fritz, Simon Glatt, Elizabeth Glatt, Rachel Herbstritt, Morgan Krug, Kara Manning, Mary Meyer, Ryan Miller, Sierra Pistner, Benjamin Troy
Brookville: Kayla Bruner, Caitlin Chavez, Malori Hite, Megan Miller, David Neeman, Hali Olson, Elaina Powell, Bryan Stamler, Logan Thrush, Olivia Witherite
Punxsutawney: Janell Burkett, McKenzie Ferrent
Ramey: McKenzie Campbell
Morrisdale: Mikala Claar, Ashley Denochick
Reynoldsville: Amber Corbeil, Scot King
Corsica: Eden Craig, Jacob Daugherty, Anita Snyder
Dayton: Ashley Cumberledge, Sierra Shick
Ridgway: Jenna DeAngelo, Madison Herzing, Elizabeth Kemick, Ross Martin, Kaitlin Yankovich
Summerville: Lexi Douglas, Nikki Shields, Whitney Smith
Brockway: Julianna Esposito, Samantha Prave, Joshua Salada, James Wood
Emporium: Olivia Fragale, Paige Scott
Kersey: Kari Gabor, Julie Lorow
Clearfield: Kristen Graham
Brockport: Caitlyn Kilmer
Sykesville: Kaitlyn Leamer, Jendi Zimmerman
Curwensville: Shelby McClure
Woodland: Haley McKendrick
LaJose: Lindsay Mulhollen
West Decatur: Noah Quick
Byrnedale: Michael Rearick
Big Run: Megane Schaffer
Philipsburg: Michael Shimmel, Tyler Singer
Grampian: Sherilyn Smith
Coalport: Erikka Spaid
Burnside: Samuel Stanford
Ramey: Ryan Thomas
Frenchville: Jonathan Trimpey
