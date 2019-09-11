Smithsonian magazine has designated Saturday, Sept. 21, as the 15th annual Museum Day, an initiative in which participating museums across the United States open their doors for free. The annual event allows museums, zoos, and cultural centers from all 50 states to emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based facilities, which offer free admission every day.
Museum Day goes beyond getting visitors through museum doors – it acts as a springboard to empower and help advance the hopes and ambitions of the public, particularly school-aged children and those in underrepresented communities. It represents a national commitment to access, equity, and inclusion.
This year, Museum Day will celebrate the Smithsonian Year of Music, an institution wide initiative celebrating the Smithsonian’s vast musical collections and resources through 365 days of music-related programming. Music is not only a reflection of human creativity and innovation, but also a key method of communication and cross-cultural exchange and understanding.
Once again, the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology is proud to be participating in Smithsonian Magazine’s 15th Annual Museum Day on Sept. 21, where the center will open its doors from 1–4 p.m. The public is welcome to tour the facilities and participate in art making. BCAT artists will provide insight to their practices with live demonstrations throughout the day including throwing on the pottery wheel, fold forming in metal, creating clay musical instruments, and more! In addition, there will be hands-on activities for children of all ages.
This event is free and open to the public, and welcome to people of all ages. There will be food, refreshments, and prizes and giveaways all day! Learn all about BCAT’S no-cost After-School Art Programs for high school students, Art After Dark adult classes, Tween Clay Classes and more.
Those wishing to attend Museum Day 2019 at the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology only need to show up. There is no registration or tickets required. For more information, please visit at www.brockwaycatart.org or call BCAT at 814-265-1111.
For more information, visit the Facebook event page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/382375239328960/