DuBOIS — A Smoking Cessation Class will start Wednesday, July 11, at Penn Highlands Community Pharmacy in the DuBois Community Medical Building, 621 S. Main St., DuBois, and will meet each Wednesday until Aug. 1. Classes are from 6-7 p.m.
Hosted by The Lung Center of Penn Highlands DuBois, this five-week group smoking cessation class is for anyone who uses tobacco and wants to stop for good. Led by a Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist, classes meet once a week for one hour for a total of five weeks. Perhaps most importantly, registration for this class is free thanks to a grant from Duquesne University School of Pharmacy.
Each participant will receive an individual assessment of his or her tobacco addiction and a look at why treatment may have been ineffective in the past. In addition to the individualized attention, the class features group support to help participants in their path to becoming tobacco-free. Follow-up support continues after class sessions have finished, with the ultimate goal being long-term control.
Smoking is a leading source of preventable disease and death. In the United States, one in five adults smoke, and more than 1,200 people die daily from smoking-related diseases.
This class is for anyone who uses tobacco products and wants to stop. Any type of tobacco user – cigarette, cigar, e-cigarette, dip/chew or others – is invited to attend.
For more information or to register, call Candy Cole, RN, nurse navigator with The Lung Center at 814-661-5892.
For those who cannot attend this class, help is always available through Penn Highlands’ Smoking Cessation Support Group. Held monthly, this meeting is always the fourth Tuesday of every month and provides free support for those who smoke and want to quit and for those who quit and want to stay smoke-free.
The Smoking Cessation Support Group at Penn Highlands DuBois is meeting next at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 24, at The Lung Center at PH DuBois West.
Facilitators will share information and answer questions. Hearing from those who are facing similar problems can often help others overcome their own hurdles.
