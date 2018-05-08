DuBOIS – Get help to stop smoking or staying smoke free. The Smoking Cessation Support Group at Penn Highlands DuBois is meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 22, at The Lung Center at PH DuBois West.
This meeting is always the fourth Tuesday of every month and provides free support for those who smoke and want to quit and for those who quit and want to stay smoke-free.
Facilitators will share information and answer questions. Men and women who attend can support one another. Hearing from those who are facing similar problems can often help others overcome their own hurdles.
For more information, call The Lung Center at 375-3770.
