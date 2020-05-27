DuBOIS — Tiandra Snyder, director of guidance for DuBois Central Catholic, was conferred for her Master’s of Arts degree in counseling with a focus in school counseling by Edinboro University of Pennsylvania on May 5. Snyder finished with a 3.8 GPA and passed all praxis and competency exams with high average scores.
Snyder completed her Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies from Penn State University on May 7, 2017. She was on the Dean’s List all semesters. Snyder completed her master’s degree as a full time student while she worked full time as a school counselor.
Snyder has been employed by DCC for three years. Along with being director of guidance, Snyder teaches sixth grade Life Skills, 11th grade College and Careers and is CARE Team coordinator.
She is a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church. Snyder resides in Brockway with her parents, Michael and Nicole Snyder, and is committed to Matthew Humes of Saegertown.