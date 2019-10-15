BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania held its sixth annual Nursing White Coat ceremony on Sept. 14, at the Haas Center for the Arts on campus. The White Coat Ceremony celebrates sophomore nursing students who are entering the next phase of their education.
Chelsea Snyder of Mayport received a white coat.
In all, 108 students pledged their commitment to quality patient care. The most important element of the ceremony is the oath that students take in front of family members, faculty, school leaders, and peers. The oath acknowledges the students primary role as caregivers. The ceremony and the oath serve as a rite of passage and are further commemorated by lapel pins that the Arnold P. Gold Foundation supplies to students. The pins contain an inscription denoting humanism and serve as a visual reminder to students that compassion and empathy must be the hallmark of their clinical practice in order to deliver the best care to their patients.
The Departmentr of Nursing at Bloomsburg University is celentrating its 40th anniversary in 2019. It is one of 14 universities in Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education.
The university serves approximately 8,700 students, offering comprehensive programs of study in the colleges of Education, Business, Liberal Arts and Science and Technology.