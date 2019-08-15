Jacob P. Snyder, a member of the Class of 2019 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Gannon University, Erie. His field of study will be Accelerated Pre-Chiropractic Health Science.
At Central, Snyder was a member the National Honor Society, Student Council, President of the Rotary Interact Club, Mock Trial, was Co-captain of the Varsity Air Rifle Team and lettered in Air Rifle and golf. Snyder was a Eucharistic Minister at church and school, Usher at his church, involved with the Senior Class Play, and a member of the Boy Scouts of America, making Eagle Scout in 10th grade. He was also a Junior Assistant Scout Leader.
Snyder graduated from Central with 21 college credits through the DCC College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College. He received the DCC Key Awards for Science and for Christian Service. He also received the Catholic Leadership Award. Snyder accepted the following scholarships, Gannon University President’s Scholarship, Rotary International Club Scholarship, Knights of Columbus Scholarship and the Civilian Marksmanship Program Scholarship.
His parents are Bernie and Kristy Snyder.