CLEARFIELD — Kristen Lamoreau, a Clearfield native and 2009 graduate of Lock Haven University Clearfield, has built herself a very impressive resume over the years – including a position at the White House – following several major challenges even before entering college.
Lamoreau grew up in a single-parent, low-income household and became a parent herself in her junior year of high school. Her grades and her high school attendance suffered and college did not appear to be an option. Fortunately, with her mother’s support and encouragement, as well as a few high school teachers who supported her, she was able to graduate.
“I took a shot in the dark and applied to college,” Lamoreau said, thinking she would not have a chance of acceptance. “Thankfully for me, Lock Haven had just opened a branch campus near my home in Clearfield where I had sent in an application and was invited in to talk to the admissions office. It was there that I met Valerie Dixon, who was the admissions officer at the campus. She helped guide me through all the testing, financial aid and the admissions process.”
Lamoreau was accepted on a provisional status and after doing well in the first semester, she was admitted as a full-time student. A few years later, she received a Bachelor’s degree in business administration. She also holds a Master’s degree in public administration from Penn State University.
Her employment history is impressive since graduating from LHU Clearfield, but one of the most notable positions she has held is within the highest office in the federal government – the Executive Office of the President at The White House in communications as a stenographer. There, among her many various tasks, she provided extreme high-level, high-profile, executive communications support for former President Barack Obama; First Lady, Michelle Obama; Vice President, Joe Biden; and White House Press Secretary, Josh Earnest, regarding speeches, remarks, daily briefings, interviews, town halls, press conferences, conference calls, bilateral meetings and special White House events.
She also has been employed by Penn State University, Military Officers Association of America and Cen-Clear Child Services, Clearfield, where she is the director of grants. Cen-Clear Child Services is a non-profit organization serving the same low-income consumers that she identified as not long ago, right in the same town where it all began for her.
Lamoreau’s son is a senior in high school with hopes to attend Lock Haven University Clearfield, where he plans to major in criminal justice and the ROTC program.
“Oftentimes, growing up in a small rural area, post high-school educational advancement opportunities are very few and far between,” Lamoreau said. “This is particularly true if you need to stay close to home or if you have personal circumstances like mine that may prevent you from attending college like a ‘normal’ student. If the Clearfield Campus hadn’t been open and available for me to attend, I don’t know if I would have ever even gone to college. I am grateful that the campus is located in this area because it opens up the door and gives hope for other kids who may find themselves in difficult situations, much like mine.”
For more information on Lock Haven University Clearfield, visit www.lockhaven.edu/Clearfield, email clearfieldadmissions@Lockhaven.edu or call 768-3405.