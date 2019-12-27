DuBOIS — The Soul Platter Café, 34 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois, has announced its lunch menu for Friday and Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.
Co-founder Erin Heath invites the public to connect with more family and friends this weekend and let the Soul Platter Cafe do the cooking,
"We call it Thanks for Giving, to honor the many many donors of food, funding, labor and equipment that is needed to fuel our mission," said Heath. "I can attest, that each and every week, we are feeding people in need. Thank you for supporting The Soul Platter Cafe."
The "pay-what-you-can" café, located at 34 W. Scribner Ave. in the Red Mission House, menu for Friday and Saturday will include: Vegetarian minestrone, Thanks-for-Giving Large Dinner, Thanks-for-Giving Small dinner, yogurt energy bowl. Dessert options include pumpkin pie and broken cookie parfait. Children-friendly items are also available.
The café will also be open for dinner on Saturday. The dinner menu will be posted online, on Facebook and available directly at the café.
Pricing is a suggested value. Diners may elect to pay face value, donate more or pay what they can. People can also volunteer in exchange for their meal.