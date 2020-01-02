DuBOIS — The Soul Platter Café, 34 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois, has announced its lunch menu for Friday and Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.
"Like so many in the area, our families always had our pork and sauerkraut for the New Year," said co-founder Erin Heath. "The pig roots forward, and so pork is lucky to us in the New Year as we look forward to 2020. Join us for a traditional favorite and some other healthy options too. Bring us luck in 2020."
The "pay-what-you-can" café, located at 34 W. Scribner Ave. in the Red Mission House, menu for Friday and Saturday will include: Roasted red pepper soup, pork and sauerkraut dinner, apple-butternut salad on kale, yogurt energy bowl make-over. Dessert option includes Hummingbird Cake by Cheff Todd. Children-friendly items are also available. Saturday special will include: Cherry pancake and ham.
The café will also be open for dinner on Saturday. The dinner menu will be posted online, on Facebook and available directly at the café.
Pricing is a suggested value. Diners may elect to pay face value, donate more or pay what they can. People can also volunteer in exchange for their meal.