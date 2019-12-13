DuBOIS — The Soul Platter Café, 34 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois, has announced its lunch menu for Friday, starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.
The "pay-what-you-can" café, located at 34 W. Scribner Ave. in the Red Mission House, menu will include: Turkey and rice soup, beef stew over country mashed potatoes, ham and cheese wrap and more, Greek salad with dips and pita. The cafe will have assorted desserts. Cookies are available for there or to go. Children-friendly items are also available.
The café's Saturday menu will include: French toast, bacon, fruit and OJ; yogurt energy bowl; beef stew over country mashed potatoes; turkey and rice soup; Greek salad with dips and pita; ham and cheese wrap and more; and assorted desserts.
The café will also be open for dinner on Saturday. The dinner menu will be posted online, on Facebook and available directly at the café.
Pricing is a suggested value. Diners may elect to pay face value, donate more or pay what they can. People can also volunteer in exchange for their meal.