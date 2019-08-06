The Soul Platter Café, 34 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois, has announced its lunch menu for Friday, starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.
The "pay-what-you-can" café, located at 34 W. Scribner Ave. in the Red Mission House, menu will include: Irish ham and potato stew, Italian chicken with rice pilaf, Asian garden pasta salad, Cuban panini with nachos and salsa. Dessert will include American peach pie "slider." Child-friendly items are also available.
Pricing is a suggested value. Diners may elect to pay face value, donate more or pay what they can. People can also volunteer in exchange for their meal.