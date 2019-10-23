The Soul Platter Café, 34 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois, has announced its lunch menu for Friday, starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.
The "pay-what-you-can" café, located at 34 W. Scribner Ave. in the Red Mission House, menu will include: Creamy potato with red pepper soup, chicken casserole with garlic cauliflower topping, smoked pork and waffle with maple gravy and fried egg and southwest turkey salad. Dessert will be a pumpkin cheesecake. Homemade biscotti is also available. Children-friendly items are also available.
Pricing is a suggested value. Diners may elect to pay face value, donate more or pay what they can. People can also volunteer in exchange for their meal.