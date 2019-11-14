The Soul Platter Café, 34 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois, has announced its lunch menu for Friday, starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.
The "pay-what-you-can" café, located at 34 W. Scribner Ave. in the Red Mission House, menu will include: Ham and split pea soup, pork, roasted Brussels sprouts and scalloped sweet potatoes, veggie quesadilla, chicken caesar salad. Dessert will be one of the cafe's pop-up desserts. Homemade biscotti is also available. Children-friendly items are also available.
Pricing is a suggested value. Diners may elect to pay face value, donate more or pay what they can. People can also volunteer in exchange for their meal.
On Monday, Nov 11, the cafe' will provide a free lunch to all veterans who stop in.