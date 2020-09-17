DuBOIS — The Soul Platter Café, 34 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois, has announced its take-out lunch menu for Friday and Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m.
The "pay-what-you-can" café menu for Friday and Saturday will include: Vegetarian vegetable soup; seared ham steak with sweet pineapple raisin sauce, broccoli and carrots, mashed potatoes and roll; roasted apple, raisin, almond brie panini with chips and pickle; salmon salad bowl served on a bed of spinach, lemon buttered barley, garnished with roasted squash and dill dressing. Dessert will be chocolate peanut butter delight.
There is outdoor seating available.
Pricing is a suggested value. Diners may elect to pay face value, donate more or pay what they can. People can also volunteer in exchange for their meal.