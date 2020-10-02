DuBOIS — The Soul Platter Café, 34 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois, has announced its take-out lunch menu for Friday and Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m.
The "pay-what-you-can" café menu for Friday and Saturday will include: Entree - homemade chicken pot pie; Soup - lobster bisque; Salad - mixed greens and ancient grains, topped with quinoa, farrow, hard boiled eggs and assorted veggies, served with a ginger vinaigrette; Sandwich - ham and cheddar wrap, served with chips and a dill pickle. Dessert will be Aunt Violet's chocolate chip coffee cake.
There is also outdoor seating available.
Pricing is a suggested value. Diners may elect to pay face value, donate more or pay what they can. People can also volunteer in exchange for their meal.
To order, call 814-503-2783.