DuBOIS — The Soul Platter Café, 34 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois, has announced its take-out only lunch menu for Friday and Saturday.
The “pay-what-you-can” café menu for Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., will include: Entree: Wild Card Weekend, featuring chef’s famous fried half chicken dinner, served with macaroni and cheese pie, black eyed peas and cornbread. Soup: Turkey rice soup; Sandwich: Roast beef and cheddar, lettuce and tomato, served with chips and a pickle. Dessert is chocolate cake.
Pricing is a suggested value. Diners may elect to pay face value, donate more or pay what they can. People can also volunteer in exchange for their meal.
To order, call 814-503-2782 for take out only. Call ahead and leave a message to pre-order for pick up Friday or Saturday. For pre-orders, please leave your name, number, order and time and which day you’d like it ready.
Note: The café is offering their customers’ favorites on a monthly basis as follows:
- First weekend of the month: Italian Feast
- Second weekend of the month: Polish Soul Platter
- Third weekend of the month: Thanksgiving Dinner
- Fourth weekend of the month: Wildcard Customer Favorites
The Soul Platter Café is a mission of the First United Presbyterian Church of DuBois.