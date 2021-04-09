DuBOIS — The Soul Platter Café, 34 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois, has announced its take-out only lunch menu for Friday, April 9 and Saturday, April 10.
The “pay-what-you-can” café menu for Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., will include: Entree: Polish Festival Platter — pirogies, haluski, smoked Polish sausage and pigs in the blanket. Sandwich: In-house smoked pulled pork BBQ sandwich, served with cole slaw, hobo beans, chips and a pickle or make it a soup and sandwich combination. Soup: Homemade chicken and rice. Dessert is an assortment of cheesecakes provided by Deb's Cheesecakes.
Pricing is a suggested value and everyone is treated the same. Diners may elect to pay face value, donate more or pay what they can. People can also volunteer in exchange for their meal.
To order, call 814-503-2782 for take out only. Call ahead and leave a message to pre-order for pick up Friday or Saturday. For pre-orders, please leave your name, number, order and time and which day you’d like it ready.
Soul Platter Café is a mission of The First United Presbyterian Church of DuBois.