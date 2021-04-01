DuBOIS — The Soul Platter Café, 34 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois, has announced its take-out only lunch menu for Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3.
The “pay-what-you-can” café menu for Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., will include: Entree: Italian Feast — homemade lasagna, fettuccine with broccoli alfredo sauce, stuffed Italian-style peppers and garlic bread. Sandwich: Triple decker french toast club — turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato sandwich between slices of the café's homemade french toast, served with chips and a pickle or make it a soup and sandwich combination. Soup: French onion — rich and sweet with onions, topped with croutons and provolone cheese. Dessert is homemade cheesecake cupcakes.
Pricing is a suggested value and everyone is treated the same. Diners may elect to pay face value, donate more or pay what they can. People can also volunteer in exchange for their meal.
To order, call 814-503-2782 for take out only. Call ahead and leave a message to pre-order for pick up Friday or Saturday. For pre-orders, please leave your name, number, order and time and which day you’d like it ready.
Soul Platter Café is a mission of The First United Presbyterian Church of DuBois.