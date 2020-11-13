DuBOIS — The Soul Platter Café, 34 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois, has announced its take-out lunch menu for Friday and Saturday.
The "pay-what-you-can" café menu for Friday, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., will include: Entree - ham steak, roasted carrots, scalloped potatoes served with either a side salad or homemade applesauce; Soup - beef barley; Bowl: Chicken salad served over beluga lentils, spinach and baby kale; Sandwich - roasted veggie wrap (assorted veggies, cheese and mango salsa). Dessert will be pumpkin bars and Aunt Violet's chocolate chip coffee cake.
Saturday's menu will be free to all veterans and will be available from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. It will include: Garden salad or homemade applesauce, chicken cordon bleu on a bed of rice pilaf, roasted vegetables and for dessert, Aunt Violet's chocolate chip coffee cake.
Pricing is a suggested value. Diners may elect to pay face value, donate more or pay what they can. People can also volunteer in exchange for their meal.
To order, call 814-503-2782 for take out only.