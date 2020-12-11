DuBOIS — The Soul Platter Café, 34 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois, has announced its take-out only lunch menu for Friday and Saturday.
The "pay-what-you-can" café menu for Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., will include: Entree: Polish Soul Platter — haluski, pig in the blanket, sausage and pierogies. Soup: Minestrone; Sandwich: Hot roast beef sandwich, served with french fries. For dessert, German chocolate cake.
Pricing is a suggested value. Diners may elect to pay face value, donate more or pay what they can. People can also volunteer in exchange for their meal.
To order, call 814-503-2782 for take out only. Call ahead and leave a message to pre-order for pick up Friday or Saturday. For pre-orders, please leave your name, number, order and time and which day you'd like it ready.