DuBOIS — The Soul Platter Café, 34 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois, has announced its lunch menu for Friday and Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.
The "pay-what-you-can" café, located at 34 W. Scribner Ave. in the Red Mission House, menu for Friday and Saturday will include: Ham and bean medley soup, open-faced hot meatloaf sandwich, yogurt energy bowl and Farmer's Market Bowl with grains. Dessert option will be a pop-up dessert - ask the server what decadents are waiting for you. Children-friendly items are also available. Saturday's menu will also include: French toast and bacon and orange juice, biscotti special - two pieces with coffee.
Pricing is a suggested value. Diners may elect to pay face value, donate more or pay what they can. People can also volunteer in exchange for their meal.