DuBOIS — The Soul Platter Café, 34 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois, has announced its lunch menu for Friday and Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.
The "pay-what-you-can" café, located at 34 W. Scribner Ave. in the Red Mission House, menu for Friday and Saturday will include: Italian wedding soup, sandwich platter, Spanish rice bowl, yogurt energy bowl and lotsa veggie pasta salad. Dessert option includes Chef's peanut butter pie. Children-friendly items are also available. Saturday's menu will also include: Egg and sausage casserole and biscotti.
The café will also be open for dinner on Saturday. The dinner menu will be posted online, on Facebook and available directly at the café.
Pricing is a suggested value. Diners may elect to pay face value, donate more or pay what they can. People can also volunteer in exchange for their meal.