RIDGWAY — A one-day festival celebrating a lifestyle of healing and recovery from any and all bondage is planned for Saturday, Sept. 26, in Ridgway.
SoulStock, featuring live music and speakers, will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the former Motion Control grounds at 20 Gillis Ave. The event is free to attend.
“God is calling us to share the message of hope in Jesus,” said Janice Schatz, who along with her husband Chris founded the Gather on the Grass Worship series of gatherings. Janice and Chris attend Open Arms Church in Bradford and are completing “Sent Lab” discipleship training offered by Open Arms Church. The duo plans to launch micro church gatherings in Elk County this fall.
“There is so much brokenness all around us and by sharing our testimonies through words and songs, we hope that those who are lost or struggling in bondage will know that Jesus can take the messiest, most broken life and turn it into something beautiful. We know as Christians, we are not or ever will be perfect, but we are forgiven,” Janice Schatz said. “Our salvation lies not in what we have done or what we can ever do. but in what Jesus did for us. And once you have Jesus, you can’t imagine life without Him.”
Among speakers will be Dan Blust of Philadelphia, who is a former addict and the co-founder of Painted Soldier Ministry, which has a mission to set people free from addiction, abuse and other bondage. His book “Eleven Two Seven: My Story of God’s Grace” is in publication and will be available this weekend on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Also on the agenda are speakers Matt Maholic and Robert Sheldon of Bradford, who will share their testimonies of deliverance from life-long drug addiction. Rock and Sherri Pifer of Bradford, both Free Methodist Church Keystone Conference evangelists and founders of Faith Upside Down Ministry, will also speak on their journeys of redemption, healing and forgiveness.
Finally, the Randy and Karin Schatz family of Emporium will talk about the impact drugs has had within their family; how their faith has allowed them to endure many heartbreaking trials, including the loss of their oldest son Chad and how it has set them on a mission to make a difference for the addicts and their families still struggling with addiction.
On deck to perform at SoulFest are two worship bands from Open Arms Church Bradford, the Emporium Alliance Church’s praise band and gospel folk artist Bob Spaeth of Emporium. On The Mend, a Christian worship band led by Adam and Jen Bell, will also take to the stage; that group just released its first album. Mara Lecker, a student at Elk County Catholic, will also sing at SoulStock.
In the midst of the speakers and music, the goal for SoulStock is to lead souls to Jesus, Chris said.
“Even if just one person who attends this event, accepts Jesus as their Lord and Savior, all of this was worth it,” he said.
Janice and Chris are hoping to continue to hold events throughout the region in what she calls a “means to live in community with our faith — to share life together with our neighbors by uniting in heart and mind, not just as fellow Christian believers, but as brothers and sisters in Christ — praying for one another, helping those in need, lifting each other up when we fall. We want to extend the concept] of a church family beyond the walls of the buildings and into the streets of our towns and communities.”
For more information or anyone interested in hosting a Gather on the Grass event should contact Janice and Chris at gatheronthegrassworship@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/gatheronthegrassworship.