STATE COLLEGE – South Hills School of Business & Technology announces its Fall 2018 Drone class schedule which features three new classes: Photography, Surveying/Mapping and Learn to Fly for Fun. FAA Part 107 Certifications and Discover Drones for Teens classes are also included in the fall lineup.
For more information and class schedules, visit drones.southhills.edu or call Jeff Stachowski at 814-234-7755.
