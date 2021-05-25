ST MARYS — On May 17, South St. Marys Street Elementary School held a virtual opening ceremony to kick off its olympics week, spotlighting all of the different countries being represented. Homerooms and family members could view the event.
Different grades participated on the field on different days of the week, said Assistant Principal Julie Boyer. PTO assisted in organizing volunteers, while The Nutrition Group provided picnic lunches for students.
Mr. Assalone, physical education teacher at SSMSES, prepared and organized the four days of fun.