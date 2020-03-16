ST. MARYS — South St. Marys Elementary School and the Community Education Center’s DISCOVER Partnership teamed up for the recent “Careers in Communities” Career Day.
Area business and community members were stationed in the elementary school gymnasium to talk about careers within their company. Students in grades three to five participated and visited with three companies to learn what career opportunities exist. Students completed a career reflection worksheet during the event to assist them in making informed choices when selecting a career and setting career goals. It was also crazy hair day and the students got the opportunity to show off their creativity skills with some wild hair styles.
Students got the opportunity to play with powdered metal and parts, try their hand at creating digital media, run through an insurance simulation, try out games used in Parents as Teachers program, experiment with medical equipment used in the ER, sample avocado chocolate mousse, and role play a teacher by writing a thank you note. Those in attendance included Jeremy Gabler, Clarion Sintered Metals; Mikayla Poland, PAMade; Jackie Whittaker and Scott Surra, St. Marys Insurance; Charlie Williams, Walmart; Cortney Pahel, Dickinson Center; Mollie Anzinger, St. Marys School District; Marcie Assetta, The Passionate Palate; and Kara Bauer, Penn Highlands Elk Emergency Department.
This event was coordinated by the Community Education Center's DISCOVER Partnership and sponsored by the Stackpole Hall Foundation and Workforce Solutions for North Central PA Business Education Partnership Grant from PA Department of Labor and Industry. If your school or company is interested in participating in a similar event, please contact Amy Goode at the CEC, 781-3437 or cec@communityedcenter.com.