DuBOIS — Attention all Southern Gospel Music Lovers. Treasure Lake Church is presenting Jeff and Sheri Easter in Concert on Saturday, April 7, at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m. A love offering will be taken.
Audiences across the globe have embraced Jeff and Sheri Easter's fun-loving flare for gospel music. Their music shares a journey into a life rich in faith. Everyone is welcome.
