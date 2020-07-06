DuBOIS — A Maze family benefit spaghetti dinner will be held from noon-4 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at Luigi’s Villa, 800 W. Weber Ave., DuBois.
According to organizers, Samuel Maze tragically and unexpectedly passed away on June 13 as a result of a massive heart attack, leaving behind his wife, Danielle, and their three children, Evan, Brock and Samantha.
Sam was involved in the community, coaching his three children in many sports. He was also Brockway girls’ varsity head volleyball coach and assistant coach for the DuBois Central Catholic middle school boys’ basketball team.
Tickets cost $10 each and are available at Two Brothers Tees, Stoltz Toyota of DuBois and Super Sub and Six Pack. The dinner will be dine-in or carry out. Walk-ins are welcome. There will also be an auction.
For more information, call Christine Billock at 919-270-1615 or Kacy Knouse at 814-771-0092.