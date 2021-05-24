OXFORD, Miss. — Sydney R. Spencer of Grampian was recently named to the University of Mississippi’s Spring 2021 Honor Roll lists.
Spencer was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
“Our students on the Chancellor’s Honor Roll are among the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “I commend them for their hard work and dedication resulting in their incredible academic achievements and this well-deserved honor.”
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.