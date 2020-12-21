UNIVERSITY, MS — Sydney R Spencer, of Grampian, was recently named to the University of Mississippi’s Fall 2020 Honor Roll lists.
Spencer was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state’s flagship university.