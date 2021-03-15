This past year has taken its toll on everyone in one way or another and unfortunately, many in our area lost their lives. No demographic has been more impacted than seniors and the residual effects are numerous. Social isolation, increased stress, and inability access healthy foods and services are still serious concerns.
The Area Agency on Aging continues to see a need, among our county’s older adults, for home-delivered meals, transportation, home maintenance, protective equipment, in-home care, and oral care supplies. Last year, the CCAAA launched the “Sponsor a Senior” campaign encouraging community members and businesses to “sponsor” an older adult for only $20. The Community was overwhelmingly supportive and many supports and services were made available to area seniors, such as social isolation interventions (robotic pets, activity boxes), shelf-stable meals, standard precaution supplies, and more! This year, the Agency is continuing this campaign with an emphasis on gaining monthly, recurring donations as a way to sustain current and upcoming projects for older adults.
Area businesses and individuals can participate in sponsoring a senior by making a donation online at https://www.ccaaa.net/sponsor-a-senior or by submitting a check made payable to “CCAAA” in the mail at 600 Cooper Road, Curwensville, PA 16833. If submitting a check, donors are asked to please write “Sponsor a Senior” on the memo line of the check. When making a donation online, donors are able to designate whether the payment is a “one-time” donation or if it will be a “monthly” payment. Of course, volunteers who would like to donate their time, are encouraged to stop by the Agency at one of the new locations — 116 South Second Street, Clearfield or 600 Cooper Road, Curwensville --to complete a volunteer form. Any older adult in need of services, including home-delivered meals, is encouraged to contact the Agency at 814-765-2696.