LOCK HAVEN — The 101st PGA Championship took place from May 16-19, quickly following the end of the 2019 spring semester. As the top professional golfers teed off at the championship, three Lock Haven University sport administration students volunteered for the week as members of the Corporate Hospitality team at Bethpage State Park’s Black Course.
John Davern, junior; Taylor Hawbaker, senior; and Hunter Confair, junior; each made the decision to postpone their summer vacations, and instead, gain invaluable experience by volunteering at the event.
Davern worked in corporate hospitality at the 18th Fairway Village. “I learned a lot in terms of event management, improvisation and general hospitality. … We had a very unique perspective of the running of the event behind the scenes as our credentials granted us access to a lot of the facilities at the event,” he said.
Hawbaker and Confair both worked in corporate hospitality at the Wanamaker Club. “I learned (about) the importance of communication between many different entities throughout the golf course and how truly vital it is,” Hawbaker said. “In my post I was checking credentials, selling upgrades to fans and answering fans questions.”
The students also took advantage of building their professional networks. “My memorable moment was getting to network with all the other students I worked along with as well as getting to network with my manager,” Confair said.
“Personally, this was also a very beneficial networking experience for me, and I was able to secure many contacts, which I plan to utilize in the future,” Davern said.
Brooks Koepka won the tournament for a second straight PGA Championship victory.
