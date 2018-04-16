RIDGWAY — The Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group (AHUG) along with Scott Weikert, Penn State Extension Specialist, are offering an informational training on the Spotted Lantern Fly.
Spotted Lantern Fly has been found in 13 counties in southeastern Pennsylvania.
It is imperative to stop the spread of this insect. AHUG Executive Director Sue Swanson and Scott have taken “train the trainer” training and are offering to provide this to anyone who is willing and especially anyone who may be transporting to or through the quarantined counties.
The meeting will be held at the North Central Regional Planning and Development Council offices at 651 Montmorenci Road, in Ridgway at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
The session will take less than 2 hours.
Those who would like to attend should call the AHUG office at 814-837-8550 or email Becky at bchardwood@earthlink.com.
Those who are interested but cannot attend can let them know and they will try to schedule additional sessions in different parts of our region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.