DuBOIS — The 15th Annual Community Spring Cleanup is this Saturday.
Kickoff is at the American Legion Post #17 on Liberty Boulevard in DuBois starting at 8 a.m. with a free breakfast to registered participants.
Supplies will be handed out, including free t-shirts provided by Xtreme Wear.
Breakfast will be provided by local merchants and restaurants.
A complete list will be on the groups Facebook page after the event.
Call 371-3064 to register or email manager@downtowndubois.com.
