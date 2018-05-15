DuBOIS – Nearly 80 members of the Penn State DuBois class of 2018 made the transition from students, to alumni on May 4 at the campus spring commencement ceremonies. Chancellor M. Scott McBride presided over the ceremonies, with Professor Arshad Khan serving as faculty marshal. Special guest speaker Christine Beretsel provided the commencement address. Music for the ceremony was provided by the Penn State School of Music Graduate Brass Quintet. Academic achievement awards were presented to Tristan Smith, for associate degrees, and to Julia Test, for baccalaureate degrees.
A highly successful business woman who was able to take an early retirement from Fortune 500 pharmaceutical company Merck, Beretsel was able to offer the new graduates first-hand advice on achieving success in their careers during her address.
A campus alumna, and supporter of campus programs, Beretsel began her long relationship with Penn State DuBois as an undergraduate in 1986. She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting, and went on to complete an MBA from Villanova. She also completed the Certified Financial Planning program at the American College for Financial Services.
Beretsel worked for Merck for 29 years in finance, manufacturing, and information technology. She had the opportunity to support both U.S. and international operations, traveling to locations in Europe and Asia. She retired in 2015, and now teaches Personal Finance at DeSales University as an adjunct professor. She also volunteers her time as an AARP Tax Counselor during the tax season.
Beretsel has remembered where her journey started, becoming a steadfast supporter of Penn State DuBois. She is a member of the Greater Penn State Campaign Committee, a supporter of BEST Robotics at Penn State DuBois, and recently established an Open Doors Scholarship at the campus.
In her address, Beretsel told new graduates, “Build on what you know. You have achieved a degree from a nationally recognized university, which signifies a great deal of study, understanding and demonstrated knowledge. Use that, put it to work. Many of you have worked while you were in school, I know I did. Take that practical understanding that you’ve gained from real life experience, plus the technical knowledge that you obtained in the class room, and use it as a launching point; build on it. The retail job I had in high school gave me insight into the business world. While at Penn State, I worked in a bank, first here in DuBois, then later in State College, which exposed me to the finance world.”
Beretsel also told graduates to tackle the hard things in life, head on. She said, “Don’t shy away from something that is hard, complex, messy or ambiguous. Those are the opportunities that provide the most growth, sense of accomplishment, and chance to make the biggest impact. I want you to think about the classes that you learned the most in. Were they the easy A classes that you breezed right through? Or was it Anatomy, Biology, Law, Statistics, or Effective Speech? Classes that you spent more time on that you thought possible just to get through. Don’t shy away from the hard or unknown, you’re missing a great opportunity to grow.”
In her final point, Beretsel told those embarking on their careers that even though they’ve now earned their degree, they should never stop learning.
“If you’ve recovered from the exhaustion that comes with the last week of finals you should be pretty proud of yourself right now. You’ve achieved a huge goal, “Beretsel said. “Many of you have uttered, ‘I’m finished with school, and I’ll never go back again.’ Sorry my friends, that’s not the case. To be successful, education needs to be an integral part of your life. Your brain is like a muscle and it needs to be exercised. Never stop learning.”
Beretsel explained that professionals can constantly evolve and continue to learn throughout their careers, building new skill on the job, or continuing with new trainings, degree programs, or certifications that will enrich their knowledge and better qualify them for future success.
“In closing, I would encourage you to build on your knowledge, look for opportunities in growth fields, even if that field isn’t well defined. Many of you have interest in healthcare, engineering, and sustaining our environment. I’m sure many of the business majors are budding entrepreneurs,” Beretsel said. She concluded, “I’ve touched on what I’ve done in the last 30 years. I never imaged that I would get to travel around the world when I first stepped onto this campus. What do you image you’ll be doing in 30 years?”
Spring 2018 Penn State DuBois graduates are:
University College
Degree of Bachelor of Arts
Administration of Justice
Grace Earle, Osceola
Letters, Arts, and SciencesTory Anderson Curwensville
University College
Degree of Bachelor of Science
Administration of Justice
Timothy Smith, State College
Business
Caleb Bennett, Kersey
Laura Breakey, Brookville
Roger Mikulec, Falls Creek
Marissa Pearce, Falls Creek
Jacob Perrin, DuBois
Austin Sabatucci, Punxsutawney
Rachel Schreiber, St. Marys
Julie Shimmel (Cum Laude), Wallaceton
Jacob Skubisz, DuBois
Julia Test (Summa Cum Laude), Curwensville
Human Development and Family Studies
Kylee Barrett, DuBois
Daniel Bowman, Ebensburg
Tosha Hahn, DuBois
Krista Kolesar, Curwensville
Mckayla Meyer, St. Marys
Austin Miller (Cum Laude), Rockton
Brittany Renaud, Clearfield
Alaina Shaffer, Clearfield
Brooke Simcox, Curwensville
Andrew Smith, Hamilton
Fayeanna Tarner, Grassflat
Kylee Turek, DuBois
Information Sciences and Technology
Alexander Chezosky, DuBois
Ryan Lingle, Clearfield
Brandon Pash, Grassflat
Ethan Wawrynovic (Magna Cum Laude), Philipsburg
College of Engineering
Degree of Bachelor of Engineering
Engineering
Cory Jamieson (Magna Cum Laude), Punxsutawney
Matthew Lingle, DuBois
Christian Muth, Reynoldsville
College of Health and Human Development
Degree of Bachelor of Science
Health Policy and Administration
Taylor Stott, Clearfield
University College
Degree of Associate in Science
Business Administration
Kendell Sherwood, DuBois
Information Sciences and Technology
Jacob Chileski (Summa Cum Laude), St. Marys
Kevin Decker, Curwensville
Matthew Jones, Clearfield
Ryan Kemerer, Falls Creek
Kameron Kemmer, DuBois
Jess Polohonki (Magna Cum Laude), Falls Creek
Charles Seitz, DuBois
Occupational Therapy
Ashley Mangiantini, Mayport
Physical Therapist Assistant
Christa August, Reynoldsville
Hannah Eckert, St. Marys
Logan Hutton (Magna Cum Laude), Irvona
Derek Knittle, Mahaffey
Danielle Kocjancic (Cum Laude), Kane
Zachary Kovacik (Cum Laude), Altoona
Kelli Lingenfelter, Reynoldsville
Samantha Reinard, Brookville
Andrew Zilkofski, Kane
College of Agricultural Sciences
Degree of Associate in Science
Wildlife Technology
Hope Bridge, Punxsutawney
Logan Bubb, Jersey Shore
Zachary Byers, James Creek
Adam Chorba, Dallas
Cody Farmery Arcadia
Jakob Felix, DuBois
Tyler Hilliard, DuBois
Cali Housler, Emporium
Daniel Jenkins, Warren
Carter Johnson, Middletown
Sean Lauer (Cum Laude), Felton
Caleb Lorson, Williamsport
Kory McConnell, New Florence
Lane Potts, Indiana
Aaron Reinard, Brookville
Darby Richard, New Bloomfield
Colin Rohrback, St. Marys
Jacob Seifert, Buffalo Mills
Tristan Smith (Summa Cum Laude), DuBois
Alexis Stine, Dover
Colton Treaster, Rebersburg
College of Engineering
Degree of Associate in Engineering Technology
Mechanical Engineering Technology
Brenda Greenthaner, Kersey
Chloe Hanes, St. Marys
Cole Kriner, DuBois
Timothy Sutley (Magna Cum Laude), Cranberry
