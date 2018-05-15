Penn State Commencement

Successful businesswoman, campus donor, and alumna Christina Beretsel urged students to build upon their knowledge and never stop learning throughout their careers during her commencement address on May 4.

DuBOIS – Nearly 80 members of the Penn State DuBois class of 2018 made the transition from students, to alumni on May 4 at the campus spring commencement ceremonies. Chancellor M. Scott McBride presided over the ceremonies, with Professor Arshad Khan serving as faculty marshal. Special guest speaker Christine Beretsel provided the commencement address. Music for the ceremony was provided by the Penn State School of Music Graduate Brass Quintet. Academic achievement awards were presented to Tristan Smith, for associate degrees, and to Julia Test, for baccalaureate degrees.

A highly successful business woman who was able to take an early retirement from Fortune 500 pharmaceutical company Merck, Beretsel was able to offer the new graduates first-hand advice on achieving success in their careers during her address.

A campus alumna, and supporter of campus programs, Beretsel began her long relationship with Penn State DuBois as an undergraduate in 1986. She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting, and went on to complete an MBA from Villanova. She also completed the Certified Financial Planning program at the American College for Financial Services.

Beretsel worked for Merck for 29 years in finance, manufacturing, and information technology. She had the opportunity to support both U.S. and international operations, traveling to locations in Europe and Asia. She retired in 2015, and now teaches Personal Finance at DeSales University as an adjunct professor. She also volunteers her time as an AARP Tax Counselor during the tax season.

Beretsel has remembered where her journey started, becoming a steadfast supporter of Penn State DuBois. She is a member of the Greater Penn State Campaign Committee, a supporter of BEST Robotics at Penn State DuBois, and recently established an Open Doors Scholarship at the campus.

In her address, Beretsel told new graduates, “Build on what you know. You have achieved a degree from a nationally recognized university, which signifies a great deal of study, understanding and demonstrated knowledge. Use that, put it to work. Many of you have worked while you were in school, I know I did. Take that practical understanding that you’ve gained from real life experience, plus the technical knowledge that you obtained in the class room, and use it as a launching point; build on it. The retail job I had in high school gave me insight into the business world. While at Penn State, I worked in a bank, first here in DuBois, then later in State College, which exposed me to the finance world.”

Beretsel also told graduates to tackle the hard things in life, head on. She said, “Don’t shy away from something that is hard, complex, messy or ambiguous. Those are the opportunities that provide the most growth, sense of accomplishment, and chance to make the biggest impact. I want you to think about the classes that you learned the most in. Were they the easy A classes that you breezed right through? Or was it Anatomy, Biology, Law, Statistics, or Effective Speech? Classes that you spent more time on that you thought possible just to get through. Don’t shy away from the hard or unknown, you’re missing a great opportunity to grow.”

In her final point, Beretsel told those embarking on their careers that even though they’ve now earned their degree, they should never stop learning.

“If you’ve recovered from the exhaustion that comes with the last week of finals you should be pretty proud of yourself right now. You’ve achieved a huge goal, “Beretsel said. “Many of you have uttered, ‘I’m finished with school, and I’ll never go back again.’ Sorry my friends, that’s not the case. To be successful, education needs to be an integral part of your life. Your brain is like a muscle and it needs to be exercised. Never stop learning.”

Beretsel explained that professionals can constantly evolve and continue to learn throughout their careers, building new skill on the job, or continuing with new trainings, degree programs, or certifications that will enrich their knowledge and better qualify them for future success.

“In closing, I would encourage you to build on your knowledge, look for opportunities in growth fields, even if that field isn’t well defined. Many of you have interest in healthcare, engineering, and sustaining our environment. I’m sure many of the business majors are budding entrepreneurs,” Beretsel said. She concluded, “I’ve touched on what I’ve done in the last 30 years. I never imaged that I would get to travel around the world when I first stepped onto this campus. What do you image you’ll be doing in 30 years?”

Spring 2018 Penn State DuBois graduates are:

University College

Degree of Bachelor of Arts

Administration of Justice

Grace Earle, Osceola

Letters, Arts, and SciencesTory Anderson Curwensville

University College

Degree of Bachelor of Science

Administration of Justice

Timothy Smith, State College

Business

Caleb Bennett, Kersey

Laura Breakey, Brookville

Roger Mikulec, Falls Creek

Marissa Pearce, Falls Creek

Jacob Perrin, DuBois

Austin Sabatucci, Punxsutawney

Rachel Schreiber, St. Marys

Julie Shimmel (Cum Laude), Wallaceton

Jacob Skubisz, DuBois

Julia Test (Summa Cum Laude), Curwensville

Human Development and Family Studies

Kylee Barrett, DuBois

Daniel Bowman, Ebensburg

Tosha Hahn, DuBois

Krista Kolesar, Curwensville

Mckayla Meyer, St. Marys

Austin Miller (Cum Laude), Rockton

Brittany Renaud, Clearfield

Alaina Shaffer, Clearfield

Brooke Simcox, Curwensville

Andrew Smith, Hamilton

Fayeanna Tarner, Grassflat

Kylee Turek, DuBois

Information Sciences and Technology

Alexander Chezosky, DuBois

Ryan Lingle, Clearfield

Brandon Pash, Grassflat

Ethan Wawrynovic (Magna Cum Laude), Philipsburg

College of Engineering

Degree of Bachelor of Engineering

Engineering

Cory Jamieson (Magna Cum Laude), Punxsutawney

Matthew Lingle, DuBois

Christian Muth, Reynoldsville

College of Health and Human Development

Degree of Bachelor of Science

Health Policy and Administration

Taylor Stott, Clearfield

University College

Degree of Associate in Science

Business Administration

Kendell Sherwood, DuBois

Information Sciences and Technology

Jacob Chileski (Summa Cum Laude), St. Marys

Kevin Decker, Curwensville

Matthew Jones, Clearfield

Ryan Kemerer, Falls Creek

Kameron Kemmer, DuBois

Jess Polohonki (Magna Cum Laude), Falls Creek

Charles Seitz, DuBois

Occupational Therapy

Ashley Mangiantini, Mayport

Physical Therapist Assistant

Christa August, Reynoldsville

Hannah Eckert, St. Marys

Logan Hutton (Magna Cum Laude), Irvona

Derek Knittle, Mahaffey

Danielle Kocjancic (Cum Laude), Kane

Zachary Kovacik (Cum Laude), Altoona

Kelli Lingenfelter, Reynoldsville

Samantha Reinard, Brookville

Andrew Zilkofski, Kane

College of Agricultural Sciences

Degree of Associate in Science

Wildlife Technology

Hope Bridge, Punxsutawney

Logan Bubb, Jersey Shore

Zachary Byers, James Creek

Adam Chorba, Dallas

Cody Farmery Arcadia

Jakob Felix, DuBois

Tyler Hilliard, DuBois

Cali Housler, Emporium

Daniel Jenkins, Warren

Carter Johnson, Middletown

Sean Lauer (Cum Laude), Felton

Caleb Lorson, Williamsport

Kory McConnell, New Florence

Lane Potts, Indiana

Aaron Reinard, Brookville

Darby Richard, New Bloomfield

Colin Rohrback, St. Marys

Jacob Seifert, Buffalo Mills

Tristan Smith (Summa Cum Laude), DuBois

Alexis Stine, Dover

Colton Treaster, Rebersburg

College of Engineering

Degree of Associate in Engineering Technology

Mechanical Engineering Technology

Brenda Greenthaner, Kersey

Chloe Hanes, St. Marys

Cole Kriner, DuBois

Timothy Sutley (Magna Cum Laude), Cranberry

