EAST STROUDSBURG — Paige Grecco, of Brockway, was among a total of 1,802 students named to the Dean's List at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) for the Spring 2020 semester of the 2019-2020 academic year, according to Joanne Bruno, J.D., provost and vice president for academic affairs.
