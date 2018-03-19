CLEARFIELD — Save the date for Friday, May 4, 2018, to join The Clearfield Revitalization Corporation for their 3rd annual Spring is Brewing on Main Street Tour, from 5-9 p.m. in downtown Clearfield,.
Tickets are available at the CRC office, 6 South Front Street, Clearfield, PA; Clearfield Pharmacy, Zalno Jewelers, and Jim’s Sports Center at a cost of $20 each.
Enjoy a spring evening in Clearfield with the area’s finest craft beers and wines, while you stroll our beautiful downtown. What is better than getting a tour of our downtown Clearfield merchants while you get a taste of craft beer or fine wine in each participating location along with being able to shop with your group of friends and family? Created three years ago this event will enlighten participants as to the items that our merchants in our downtown have available, while enjoying their hospitality and hors d’oeuvres.
Each year we receive encouraging feedback from you our participants. Letting us know how much you enjoy the evening and spending time in our downtown shops. While our downtown merchants compete for your attention by providing the best spread of appetizers, entertainment and in store stock. So mark it on your calendar and pick up your tickets early this year!
For more information, contact CRC at 814-765-6000 Facebook: Clearfield Revitalization Corp. www.discovercleafield.com.
