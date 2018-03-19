Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. Flurries or snow showers possible late. High 34F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.