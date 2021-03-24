SLIPPERY ROCK — Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.

The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.

Local students who made the dean’s list from include:

  • Danessa Allison from DuBois
  • Harley Anderson from Johnsonburg
  • Morgan Auman from Weedville
  • Andrea Bankovich from DuBois
  • Allison Beimel from Kersey
  • Meizhen Belko from Philipsburg
  • Kelsey Benjamin from St. Marys
  • Alyssa Bittner from DuBois
  • Autumn Blommen from Brockway
  • Andrew Boyle from DuBois
  • Dillon Braun from St. Marys
  • Ethan Brentham from Brookville
  • McKenzie Campbell from Ramey
  • Chandra Carrier from Brookville
  • Mikala Claar from Morrisdale
  • McKenzie Coder from Ridgway
  • Maci Coleman from Clearfield
  • Andria Copelli from Kersey
  • Amber Corbeil from Reynoldsville
  • Alayna Cornelius from DuBois
  • Madeline Cowan from Ridgway
  • Eden Craig from Corsica
  • Katelyn Cristini from DuBois
  • Mia Daniels from Dayton
  • Erica DeLullo from Ridgway
  • Chelsea DeSalve from DuBois
  • Lexi Douglas from Summerville
  • Caitlin Drahushak from DuBois
  • Bryan Dworek from Brookville
  • Austin Erich from Ridgway
  • McKenzie Ferrent from Punxsutawney
  • Adler Fleming from Brookville
  • Jordan Frano from DuBois
  • Ryan Fritz from St. Marys
  • Erika Frye from Clearfield
  • Trenton Gilhousen from Brookville
  • Rachel Glass from Weedville
  • Simon Glatt from Saint Marys
  • Kristen Graham from Philipsburg
  • Keneisha Gustafson from Coalport
  • Grace Hall from Punxsutawney
  • Victoria Hallberg from Kane
  • Rachel Heitsenrether from Morrisdale
  • Rachel Herbstritt from St. Marys
  • Ally Hertlein from Woodland
  • Michaela Herzing from Ridgway
  • Madison Herzing from Ridgway
  • Rebecca Himes from Brockway
  • Kyra Hoover from DuBois
  • Nicholas Hoover from DuBois
  • Angelo Inzana from Brockway
  • Jaylie Johnson from Ridgway
  • Elizabeth Kemick from Ridgway
  • Alicia Kim from St. Marys
  • Scot King from Reynoldsville
  • Ian Koehler from Falls Creek
  • Shane Krizmanich from Dayton
  • Alexis Krug from St. Marys
  • Jason Kucmeroski from Ridgway
  • Mikaila Leonard from Reynoldsville
  • Brandon Little from Brockway
  • Julie Lorow from Kersey
  • Danielle MacBeth from Sigel
  • Jeremy Magnetti from Smokerun
  • Allison Manning from St. Marys
  • Shane Marshall from DuBois
  • Ross Martin from Ridgway
  • Dylan McCluskey from DuBois
  • Megan Miller from Brookville
  • Kyra Mollura from Clearfield
  • Madison Moore from Mayport
  • Jacob Moore from James City
  • Kaylee Muccio from Kersey
  • Lindsay Mulhollen from La Jose
  • Nicole Myers from Johnsonburg
  • Mikayla Puzzuto from Curwensville
  • Brianna Quiggle from Johnsonburg
  • Michael Rearick from Byrnedale
  • Johnathan Ritsick from DuBois
  • Joshua Salada from Brockway
  • Scott Sallack from Wilcox
  • Tristen Shaffer from Corsica
  • Skylar Sherry from Johnsonburg
  • Michael Shimmel from Philipsburg
  • Danielle Sierzega from Punxsutawney
  • Tyler Singer from Philipsburg
  • Whitney Smith from Summerville
  • Kaleb Stevens from DuBois
  • Austin Straw from West Decatur
  • Kali Tarle from DuBois
  • Jillian Taylor from Brookville
  • Ryan Thomas from Ramey
  • Madisyn Thompson from Woodland
  • Benjamin Troy from Wilcox
  • Andrew Trunzo from Brockway
  • Kaycee Vanchure from DuBois
  • Trevor Wain from Clearfield
  • Richard Ward from DuBois
  • Damien Wensel from Force
  • Hannah Wildman from Philipsburg
  • Kimberly Wilsoncroft from Clearfield
  • Elizabeth Wingard from Brookville
  • Olivia Witherite from Brookville
  • Madisyn Wolfe from Sigel
  • Casey Woodford from Ridgway
  • Kaitlin Yankovich from Ridgway
  • Jade Zuchowski from St. Marys

