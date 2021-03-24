SLIPPERY ROCK — Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
Local students who made the dean’s list from include:
- Danessa Allison from DuBois
- Harley Anderson from Johnsonburg
- Morgan Auman from Weedville
- Andrea Bankovich from DuBois
- Allison Beimel from Kersey
- Meizhen Belko from Philipsburg
- Kelsey Benjamin from St. Marys
- Alyssa Bittner from DuBois
- Autumn Blommen from Brockway
- Andrew Boyle from DuBois
- Dillon Braun from St. Marys
- Ethan Brentham from Brookville
- McKenzie Campbell from Ramey
- Chandra Carrier from Brookville
- Mikala Claar from Morrisdale
- McKenzie Coder from Ridgway
- Maci Coleman from Clearfield
- Andria Copelli from Kersey
- Amber Corbeil from Reynoldsville
- Alayna Cornelius from DuBois
- Madeline Cowan from Ridgway
- Eden Craig from Corsica
- Katelyn Cristini from DuBois
- Mia Daniels from Dayton
- Erica DeLullo from Ridgway
- Chelsea DeSalve from DuBois
- Lexi Douglas from Summerville
- Caitlin Drahushak from DuBois
- Bryan Dworek from Brookville
- Austin Erich from Ridgway
- McKenzie Ferrent from Punxsutawney
- Adler Fleming from Brookville
- Jordan Frano from DuBois
- Ryan Fritz from St. Marys
- Erika Frye from Clearfield
- Trenton Gilhousen from Brookville
- Rachel Glass from Weedville
- Simon Glatt from Saint Marys
- Kristen Graham from Philipsburg
- Keneisha Gustafson from Coalport
- Grace Hall from Punxsutawney
- Victoria Hallberg from Kane
- Rachel Heitsenrether from Morrisdale
- Rachel Herbstritt from St. Marys
- Ally Hertlein from Woodland
- Michaela Herzing from Ridgway
- Madison Herzing from Ridgway
- Rebecca Himes from Brockway
- Kyra Hoover from DuBois
- Nicholas Hoover from DuBois
- Angelo Inzana from Brockway
- Jaylie Johnson from Ridgway
- Elizabeth Kemick from Ridgway
- Alicia Kim from St. Marys
- Scot King from Reynoldsville
- Ian Koehler from Falls Creek
- Shane Krizmanich from Dayton
- Alexis Krug from St. Marys
- Jason Kucmeroski from Ridgway
- Mikaila Leonard from Reynoldsville
- Brandon Little from Brockway
- Julie Lorow from Kersey
- Danielle MacBeth from Sigel
- Jeremy Magnetti from Smokerun
- Allison Manning from St. Marys
- Shane Marshall from DuBois
- Ross Martin from Ridgway
- Dylan McCluskey from DuBois
- Megan Miller from Brookville
- Kyra Mollura from Clearfield
- Madison Moore from Mayport
- Jacob Moore from James City
- Kaylee Muccio from Kersey
- Lindsay Mulhollen from La Jose
- Nicole Myers from Johnsonburg
- Mikayla Puzzuto from Curwensville
- Brianna Quiggle from Johnsonburg
- Michael Rearick from Byrnedale
- Johnathan Ritsick from DuBois
- Joshua Salada from Brockway
- Scott Sallack from Wilcox
- Tristen Shaffer from Corsica
- Skylar Sherry from Johnsonburg
- Michael Shimmel from Philipsburg
- Danielle Sierzega from Punxsutawney
- Tyler Singer from Philipsburg
- Whitney Smith from Summerville
- Kaleb Stevens from DuBois
- Austin Straw from West Decatur
- Kali Tarle from DuBois
- Jillian Taylor from Brookville
- Ryan Thomas from Ramey
- Madisyn Thompson from Woodland
- Benjamin Troy from Wilcox
- Andrew Trunzo from Brockway
- Kaycee Vanchure from DuBois
- Trevor Wain from Clearfield
- Richard Ward from DuBois
- Damien Wensel from Force
- Hannah Wildman from Philipsburg
- Kimberly Wilsoncroft from Clearfield
- Elizabeth Wingard from Brookville
- Olivia Witherite from Brookville
- Madisyn Wolfe from Sigel
- Casey Woodford from Ridgway
- Kaitlin Yankovich from Ridgway
- Jade Zuchowski from St. Marys