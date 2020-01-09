SLIPPERY ROCK — Slippery Rock University has announced its dean's list for the fall 2019 semester. The dean's list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
The following are SRU students from the Tri-County area who made the dean's list:
- Kaitlyn Barackman from Weedville.
- Kelsey Benjamin from St. Marys.
- Megan Betton from DuBois.
- Bojay Buriak from DuBois.
- Janell Burkett from Punxsutawney.
- McKenzie Campbell from Ramey.
- Courtney Chandler from DuBois.
- Caitlin Chavez from Brookville.
- Mikala Claar from Morrisdale.
- McKenzie Coder from Ridgway.
- Amber Corbeil from Reynoldsville.
- Katelyn Cristini from DuBois.
- Tyler Dixon from Osceola Mills.
- Lexi Douglas from Summerville.
- McKenzie Ferrent from Punxsutawney.
- Sophia Geitner from St. Marys.
- Rachel Glass from Weedville.
- Simon Glatt from St. Marys.
- Keneisha Gustafson from Coalport.
- Tarra Hauser from Cherry Tree.
- Haylee Hayward from Osceola Mills.
- Rachel Herbstritt from St. Marys.
- Madison Herzing from Ridgway.
- Kristen Hewitt from Coalport.
- Julie Hnat from Dubois.
- Alyssa Huckestein from DuBois.
- Joanne Jundzilo from Johnsonburg.
- Trey Kalke from Morrisdale.
- Elizabeth Kemick from Ridgway.
- Scot King from Reynoldsville.
- Morgan Krug from St. Marys.
- Mikaila Leonard from Reynoldsville.
- Emily Lezak from Weedville.
- Julie Lorow from Kersey.
- Shane Marshall from DuBois.
- Ross Martin from Ridgway.
- Megan Miller from Brookville.
- Lindsay Mulhollen from La Jose.
- Nicole Myers from Johnsonburg.
- Hali Olson from Brookville.
- Sierra Pistner from St. Marys.
- Elaina Powell from Brookville.
- Samantha Prave from Brockway.
- Noah Quick from West Decatur.
- Michael Rearick from Byrnedale.
- Rebecca Renwick from Saint Marys.
- Jenna Ross from Ridgway.
- Brock Ruth from Dubois.
- Joshua Salada from Brockway.
- Michael Shimmel from Philipsburg.
- Danielle Sierzega from Punxsutawney.
- Tyler Singer from Philipsburg.
- Montgomery Tew from Osceola Mills.
- Logan Thrush from Brookville.
- Benjamin Troy from Wilcox.
- Andrew Trunzo from Brockway.
- Kaycee Vanchure from DuBois.
- Samantha Vida from DuBois.
- Samantha Ward from Brockport.
- Kalee Wayne from DuBois.
- Damien Wensel from Force.
- Olivia Witherite from Brookville.
- Haley Woodward from DuBois.
- Kaitlin Yankovich from Ridgway.
- Kristen Graham from Philipsburg.
- Leah Fox from DuBoi.
- Nicholas Hoover from DuBois.
- Harley Anderson from Johnsonburg.
- Allyson Andrulonis from DuBois.
- Andrea Bankovich from DuBois.
- Meizhen Belko from Philipsburg.
- Alyssa Bittner from DuBois.
- Autumn Blommen from Brockway.
- Andrew Boyle from DuBois.
- Dillon Braun from St. Marys.
- Ethan Brentham from Brookville.
- Chandra Carrier from Brookville.
- Jena Casilio from St. Marys.
- Erica DeLullo from Ridgway.
- Chelsea DeSalve from DuBois.
- Bryan Dworek from Brookville.
- Jordan Frano from DuBois.
- Ryan Fritz from St. Marys.
- Kylie Garvey from Brookville.
- Ally Hertlein from Woodland.
- Michaela Herzing from Ridgway.
- Jaylie Johnson from Ridgway.
- Alyssa Kasmierski from Ridgway.
- Danielle MacBeth from Sigel.
- Jeremy Magnetti from Smokerun.
- Carlie McManigle from Brookville.
- Zachary Pistner from Kersey.
- Mikayla Puzzuto from Curwensville.
- Tess Randolph from Houtzdale.
- Skylar Sherry from Johnsonburg.
- Ashley Sparks from Brookville.
- Kaleb Stevens from DuBois.
- Austin Straw from West Decatur.
- Bayley Strouse from Sykesville.
- Kali Tarle from St. Marys.
- Casey Woodford from Ridgway.