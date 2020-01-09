SLIPPERY ROCK — Slippery Rock University has announced its dean's list for the fall 2019 semester. The dean's list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.

The following are SRU students from the Tri-County area who made the dean's list:

  • Kaitlyn Barackman from Weedville.
  • Kelsey Benjamin from St. Marys.
  • Megan Betton from DuBois.
  • Bojay Buriak from DuBois.
  • Janell Burkett from Punxsutawney.
  • McKenzie Campbell from Ramey.
  • Courtney Chandler from DuBois.
  • Caitlin Chavez from Brookville.
  • Mikala Claar from Morrisdale.
  • McKenzie Coder from Ridgway.
  • Amber Corbeil from Reynoldsville.
  • Katelyn Cristini from DuBois.
  • Tyler Dixon from Osceola Mills.
  • Lexi Douglas from Summerville.
  • McKenzie Ferrent from Punxsutawney.
  • Sophia Geitner from St. Marys.
  • Rachel Glass from Weedville.
  • Simon Glatt from St. Marys.
  • Keneisha Gustafson from Coalport.
  • Tarra Hauser from Cherry Tree.
  • Haylee Hayward from Osceola Mills.
  • Rachel Herbstritt from St. Marys.
  • Madison Herzing from Ridgway.
  • Kristen Hewitt from Coalport.
  • Julie Hnat from Dubois.
  • Alyssa Huckestein from DuBois.
  • Joanne Jundzilo from Johnsonburg.
  • Trey Kalke from Morrisdale.
  • Elizabeth Kemick from Ridgway.
  • Scot King from Reynoldsville.
  • Morgan Krug from St. Marys.
  • Mikaila Leonard from Reynoldsville.
  • Emily Lezak from Weedville.
  • Julie Lorow from Kersey.
  • Shane Marshall from DuBois.
  • Ross Martin from Ridgway.
  • Megan Miller from Brookville.
  • Lindsay Mulhollen from La Jose.
  • Nicole Myers from Johnsonburg.
  • Hali Olson from Brookville.
  • Sierra Pistner from St. Marys.
  • Elaina Powell from Brookville.
  • Samantha Prave from Brockway.
  • Noah Quick from West Decatur.
  • Michael Rearick from Byrnedale.
  • Rebecca Renwick from Saint Marys.
  • Jenna Ross from Ridgway.
  • Brock Ruth from Dubois.
  • Joshua Salada from Brockway.
  • Michael Shimmel from Philipsburg.
  • Danielle Sierzega from Punxsutawney.
  • Tyler Singer from Philipsburg.
  • Montgomery Tew from Osceola Mills.
  • Logan Thrush from Brookville.
  • Benjamin Troy from Wilcox.
  • Andrew Trunzo from Brockway.
  • Kaycee Vanchure from DuBois.
  • Samantha Vida from DuBois.
  • Samantha Ward from Brockport.
  • Kalee Wayne from DuBois.
  • Damien Wensel from Force.
  • Olivia Witherite from Brookville.
  • Haley Woodward from DuBois.
  • Kaitlin Yankovich from Ridgway.
  • Kristen Graham from Philipsburg.
  • Leah Fox from DuBoi.
  • Nicholas Hoover from DuBois.
  • Harley Anderson from Johnsonburg.
  • Allyson Andrulonis from DuBois.
  • Andrea Bankovich from DuBois.
  • Meizhen Belko from Philipsburg.
  • Alyssa Bittner from DuBois.
  • Autumn Blommen from Brockway.
  • Andrew Boyle from DuBois.
  • Dillon Braun from St. Marys.
  • Ethan Brentham from Brookville.
  • Chandra Carrier from Brookville.
  • Jena Casilio from St. Marys.
  • Erica DeLullo from Ridgway.
  • Chelsea DeSalve from DuBois.
  • Bryan Dworek from Brookville.
  • Jordan Frano from DuBois.
  • Ryan Fritz from St. Marys.
  • Kylie Garvey from Brookville.
  • Ally Hertlein from Woodland.
  • Michaela Herzing from Ridgway.
  • Jaylie Johnson from Ridgway.
  • Alyssa Kasmierski from Ridgway.
  • Danielle MacBeth from Sigel.
  • Jeremy Magnetti from Smokerun.
  • Carlie McManigle from Brookville.
  • Zachary Pistner from Kersey.
  • Mikayla Puzzuto from Curwensville.
  • Tess Randolph from Houtzdale.
  • Skylar Sherry from Johnsonburg.
  • Ashley Sparks from Brookville.
  • Kaleb Stevens from DuBois.
  • Austin Straw from West Decatur.
  • Bayley Strouse from Sykesville.
  • Kali Tarle from St. Marys.
  • Casey Woodford from Ridgway.

Recommended for you

Tags