SLIPPERY ROCK — Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester. The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
The following are local SRU students who made the dean’s list:
Clearfield County
Burnside: Samuel Stanford
Clearfield: Kristen Graham,
Coalport: Erikka Spaid
Curwensville: Shelby McClure
DuBois: Danessa Allison, Dane Aucker, Bojay Buriak, Brianna Clyde, Mitchell Ferra, Shelby Jurcevich, Shane Marshall, Kelly Nowak, Brock Ruth, Erin Siders, Tyler Vanchure, Kaycee Vanchure, Samantha Vida, Kalee Wayne, Haley Woodward, Megan Young
Frenchville: Jonathan Trimpey
Grampian: Sherilyn Smith
La Jose: Lindsay Mulhollen,
Morrisdale: Mikala Claar, Ashley Denochick
Osceola Mills: Michael Askey, Tyler Dixon, Haylee Hayward
Ramey: McKenzie Campbell, Ryan Thomas
West Decatur: Noah Quick
Woodland: Haley McKendrick
Elk County
Brockport: Caitlyn Kilmer
Byrnedale: Michael Rearick
Kersey: Kari Gabor, Julie Lorow
Ridgway: Jenna DeAngelo, Madison Herzing, Elizabeth Kemick, Ross Martin, Kaitlin Yankovich
St. Marys: Kelsey Benjamin, Bryana Dynda, Jacob Fritz, Simon Glatt, Elizabeth Glatt, Rachel Herbstritt, Morgan Krug, Kara Manning, Mary Meyer, Ryan Miller, Sierra Pistner, Benjamin Troy
Weedville: Kaitlyn Barackman, Isabel Ginther, Rachel Glass
Jefferson County
Big Run: Megane Schaffer
Brockway: Samantha Prave, Joshua Salada, James Wood
Brookville: Kayla Bruner, Caitlin Chavez, Julianna Esposito, Malori Hite, Megan Miller, David Neeman, Hali Olson, Elaina Powell, Bryan Stamler, Logan Thrush, Olivia Witherite
Corsica: Eden Craig, Jacob Daugherty, Anita Snyder,
Punxsutawney: Janell Burkett, McKenzie Ferrent,
Reynoldsville: Amber Corbeil, Scot King,
Summerville: Lexi Douglas, Nikki Shields, Whitney Smith
Sykesville: Kaitlyn Leamer, Jendi Zimmerman
