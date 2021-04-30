SLIPPERY ROCK — Slippery Rock University’s Office for Student Engagement and Leadership recently announced its 2020-21 Rising Star awards, sponsored by AVI Fresh, SRU’s contract food vendor, and the Slippery Rock Student Government Association.
The awards, announced during the Rising Star award ceremony, conducted virtually April 21, recognized students, faculty, staff and organizations for their impact on the campus community.
The Emerging Leader awards and Distinguished Leader awards were presented to students who influence positive change; inspire peers, faculty and professional staff; and effectively delegate, communicate and empower their organization’s members. Recipients were recognized for their ability to balance academic life with leadership opportunities and stand out within their organizations.
Adam Schauer, a senior communication major from Ridgway, won the Student Leader of the Year award, an award that recognizes student leaders for their outstanding contributions to campuswide, cocurricular programs and leadership and organizational ability in helping plan and present programs. Schauer, who is the general manager of WSRU-FM, helped the organization position itself to better serve the SRU community through guidance in remote broadcasting and organization restructuring.