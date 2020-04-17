Once upon a time, back at the beginning of the school year, South St. Marys Street Elementary School fifth-graders Kay Gabler and Charli Micale approached the administration about creating a flower garden.
The Parent Teacher Organization assisted with the purchase of tulip bulbs for each student, and West Creek Nursery prepared the beds, said Assistant Principal Julie Boyer. Now, the flowers have bloomed.
"We wish the students were here to see this wonderful sight — they would be so excited," Boyer said.