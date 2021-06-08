KERSEY — The St. Boniface Parish Social Committee held its annual Community Block Party Saturday, offering a craft and creations vendor show, music, games for all ages, basket and gift raffles, food trucks and more.
This year’s slogan was “All are welcome.”
Mike Zaffuto’s “Rock and Roll Pet Store” offered entrainment for children in the parking lot.
St. Boniface received a Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts grant from the Elk County Council on the Arts in 2019 for the block party, as well as a $1,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation.
The block party began on Friday and concluded with a brunch hosted by the Knights of Columbus on Sunday.