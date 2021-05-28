KERSEY — The Elk County Community Foundation recently provided a $68,819 grant to St. Boniface pre-school and for tuition assistance for students attending the Montessori-based pre-school program.
In addition, ECCF granted another $34,369 to St. Boniface Church for their Faith Formation programs. These grants were made from the Frank and Josephine Sicheri Family Fund, a designated fund administered by the foundation.
In 2017, ECCF received an estate gift from the Zita Sicheri, who donated a good portion of her assets to the foundation to establish the fund in honor of her parents. The fund was designated for the sole purpose of support to the St. Boniface Catholic Church and School in her community. This fund will provide an annual gift to the church and the school, along with a donation for tuition assistance for students attending the school.
Zita was a very private person. The written announcement in the press of Zita’s passing was short but her life was long. In the quietness of dying, she gave herself and her possessions back to God. Her and her sisters’ years of labor and frugality will greatly impact catholic education for the St. Boniface parishioners and students whose lives will be touched by her generosity. Zita was born in Toby, the daughter of Frank and Josephine DiPre Sicheri.