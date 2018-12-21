The St. Catherine’s High School Alumni Association honored representatives of the Erie chapter of the Sisters of Mercy during the association’s annual reunion this year.
Nine sisters were hosted for the weekend and enjoyed a number of activities designed to acquaint (or reacquaint) them with this area.
The Sisters enjoyed a luncheon at the IUP Culinary Arts School in Punxsutawney, a pizza party with members of the St. Catherine’s High School Class of 1958 (celebrating their 60th graduation anniversary), a tour of the DuBois and Treasure Lake areas including a stop at the DuBois Area Historical Society, and the annual Alumni meeting, Mass and dinner.
The weekend concluded with Sunday brunch at the Lakeview Lodge.
The Sisters of Mercy staffed at St. Catherine’s School from its founding in 1889 until the late 1980s. The original DuBois Hospital was founded and owned by the Sisters of Mercy from 1897 until the hospital merger with Maple Avenue Hospital in 1984. Sisters continue to serve on the successor Penn Highlands’ board of directors.
Attending this tribute to their order’s years of service to the DuBois community were: Sr. Mary Ann Bader (a DuBois native); Sr. Bernadette Bell, Sr. Mary Paul Carioty, Sr. Mary Felice Duska, Sr. Lisa Mary McCartney, Sr. Rita Panciera, Sr. Margaret Park, Sr. Trish Tyler and Sr. Patricia Whalen.
This was the third year that St. Catherine’s High School Alumni and DuBois Central Catholic High School Alumni combined with annual dinner.
St. Catherine’s Alumni Executive Director Jack Green (1958) announced the appointment of Virginia Okonski Schott as the new assistant executive director.
The Alumni Association is indebted to Gretchen Caruso, headmaster of DuBois Area Catholic Schools, and Bernie Pitrone and Marcia Belin Muir, DCC alumni officers, for their help and cooperation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.